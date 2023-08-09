Boyfriend arrested for girl’s death in Ganjam district

Berampur: Pattapur Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district today arrested the boyfriend of the girl who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a canal in Taptapani yesterday.

The arrested youth was identified as Mithun Bisoyee. He was arrested based on the complaint filed against him by the deceased girl, Sangita Pradhan.

Notably, Sangita’s body was recovered from a canal yesterday. While the exact reason behind her death is yet to be known, her family member field a police complaint alleging that Mithun had forced the deceased to elope with him by collecting cash and gold ornaments from the house.

Based on their complaint, Pattapur Police registered a murder case against Mithun and in course of investigation arrested him. Later, he was forwarded to the court.