Bonai: A young boy was rescued by ODRAF from drowning today. This incident has been reported from Kamaraposa village under K.Balanga police station of Koida block of Sundargarh district.

Reports say that five children had gone to the Kuradhi canal to bathe when water was released from the dam accidentally. Four of them managed to swim ashore whereas one got stuck on a stone in the middle of the canal.

Slowly the stone started getting submerged and the current of the water started increasing. The villagers did not dare to enter the water to rescue the child.

The ODRAF and fire services personnel at Bonai and Lahunipada were intimated. They rushed to the spot and after a long toil of two hours, they successfully saved the child.