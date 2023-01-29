Boy found hanging from tree in Balasore of Odisha

Soro: The dead body of a standard 10 student was found hanging from a tree in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday morning, said reliable reports.

The body of the boy was found hanging from a berry tree in Gadiya village under Khaira police station of Soro block in Balasore.

The deceased has been identified as the son of Barendra Patra. He was spotted hanging from a tree with the help of a rope around his neck on the roadside, not far from his house.

The Khaira police has reached the spot and is investigation into the matter. It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a suicide or a murder. The police has registered an unnatural death case in this matter.