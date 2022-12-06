Youth abandons girl despite court marriage in Odisha’s Sambalpur dist

Sambalpur: A boy and his girlfriend loved each other and later registered the marriage in Court. However, later the boy abandoned the girl who has now lodged a complaint with Police seeking justice. The incident took place in Redhakhol area in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, Priyanka Mukhya of Charmal village under Redhakhol Block and Sanjit Behera were studying plus three together in the College when they fell in love with each other.

Since they were from different casts, they eloped and lived for some years as the families were not agreed with the marriage. Later, they also registered their marriage in Redhakhol. Priyanka has all the documents related to the Court marriage.

On the other hand Sanjit had assured that after making a house he would take Priyanka with him as his wife to his home. Hence, Priyanka was living at her father’s place. However, later the boy cut off all relationship with the girl.

Priyanka has recently lodged a complaint at Charmal Police Station seeking justice. She also has conveyed her grievance to the SP. She has threatened that if the boy will not accept her as his wife, she will take some strong steps.

On the other hand, Sambalpur SP has directed Rairakhol SDPO to properly investigate the case and find out a solution.