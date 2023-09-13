Boulder falls on railway tracks in Odisha, Rayagada-Koraput train services affected

Koraput: A huge boulder fell on the railway track in Odisha, affecting the Rayagada-Koraput train services, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, two trains have been cancelled, and one train has been short terminated after the boulder fell on railway tracks between Tikiri and Laliguma in Koraput district.

It has been reported that due to the landslide, huge amount of mud was seen near the Rayagada Rawali railway station. The Visakhapatna-Koraput DMU, ​​Koraput-Vishakhapatna DMU and Samaleswari trains have been canceled as a result.

Railway department officials have reached the spot and are continuing the work of cleaning and clearing the tracks at the earliest.