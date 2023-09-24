Boulder falls on railway tracks in Odisha, 8 train services affected

Koraput: A huge boulder fell on the railway track in Odisha, affecting the train services in Koraput, said reliable reports on Sunday.

According to reports, Railway traffic has been disrupted due to stone fall on the track near Zarti and Manuna in Koraput district. The train is stopped due to huge boulders falling on the railway tracks. As a result, railway traffic has been disrupted.

Large pieces of rock fell on the railway tracks, said reliable reports. The movement of trains was disrupted due to the mudslides and falling rocks.

It is worth mentioning that the Rayagada-Koraput train movement was affected due to stones falling on railway tracks. The passengers were affected due to this incident.

The railway authorities have canceled the operation of as many as eight trains. All trains running from Koraput to Jagdepur to Kirundul have been cancelled. Retoration work is going on to remove stones from the railway tracks. It is believed that the stones fell while the railway is being worked on. This development has been informed by the Visakhapatna Railway Division.

Railway department officials have reached the spot and are continuing the work of cleaning and clearing the tracks at the earliest.

