Boudh district in Odisha becomes coronavirus-free

By KalingaTV Bureau

Boudh : While rising of coronavirus cases in Odisha is a cause for concern, Boudh district on Saturday achieved the feat of having zero active cases after all the COVID-19 infected persons were discharged from hospital post treatment.

The district had reported 33 positive cases so far. Out of the total COVI-19 positive cases in the district, 28 persons have recovered today while five others were cured earlier.

The district had reported its first case of Covid-19 on May 10 after three Surat returnees were tested positive.

To date, as many as 1819 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state among which 1050 persons have recovered while seven persons have lost their lives.

Odisha has now 760 active cases.

