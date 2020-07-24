BJP Youth wing member found dead in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: The dead body of a youth was found under mysterious condition in Sialjhuri village under Khamanmunda panchayat in Boudh district of Odisha on Thursday. He was reportedly a member of the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The deceased has been identified as Lokanath Pradhan of Sialjhuri.

As per reports, the dead body was found near a canal near Ambagan under Kantamal police limits. The deep scratch in the neck of the body seems like it was cut by a sharp weapon. Besides, there are deep bruises in the hands. Based on this Police have suspected it to be a case of murder.

Since the deceased was an active member of a political party, locals suspect it to be a murder due to political reason. However, the exact reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information Police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this matter and Police investigation is underway.