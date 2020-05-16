Bhubaneswar: Bottling and brewery units to resume production soon in Odisha. Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik has written letter to some district collectors in this regard.

Manik has written letter to 11 district collectors – Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Balangir – asking them to accord permission to the bottling and brewery units for resuming production.

The Excise Commissioner, however, said that the units must resume production strictly adhering to guidelines.

“Physical verification of stock in the bottling & brewery units in your respective districts have been meanwhile been completed pursuant to our missive vide letter dated May 6. Since the stock position in the manufacturing units along with those in the OSBC godowns may not last long to cater to the growing needs of liquor consumers soon after liquor shops are opened post-lockdown, it is requested to accord permission at your level to the respective bottling/ breweries units in your districts to resume production strictly to the latest COVID-19 i.e. social distancing, 6 ft, inter-personal distance, mask wearing, frequent sanitization, appropriate strength of workers etc,” said the letter.