Bhubaneswar: Botanical Garden in Nandankanan Zoo of Bhubaneswar catches fire. The fire mishap took place 50 mts away from the Vulture Breeding Center.

The area was full of dry trees and shrubs so the fire spread rapidly.

There has been no damage due to the fire say sources.

Two fire brigades have been pressed into immediate action to douse the flames.

A picnic party was underway in the area when a few twigs caught fire from the flame that was being used for the cooking.

 

