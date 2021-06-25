Booking of new slots for COVID Vaccination in Bhubaneswar to begin shortly, check details

By WCE 3
bhubaneswar slot booking

Bhubaneswar: Booking of new slots for COVID Vaccination in Bhubaneswar will begin shortly. This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

According to BMC, new slots will open for COVID vaccination at all drive-in locations in Bhubaneswar for 18-44 (1st Dose) & 45+(1st & 2nd Dose).

The booking will start today at 6.30 PM. Click here for booking slots.

Likewise, new slots will open for vaccination in Bhubaneswar for 18-44 (1st Dose. The booking for the same will start today at 7 PM. Click here to book slots.

Related News

Youth dies after being hit by train in Bhubaneswar

Odisha: CRPF Constable loots money from Senior Officer’s…

The City Civic body also informed that the walk-In facilities available for the 2nd dose of 45+ age group at the same centre where they have taken their 1st Dose. Citizens can take their 2nd dose based on the timing mentioned below. For those Vaccinated at drive-in centres, have to book slots at drive-in for 2nd dose.

covid vaccination in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation further said that the walk-in facilities for the 2nd dose of 18-44 age group will continue in the coming week as well. Citizens who have taken their 1st dose from 31st May to 5th June can take their 2nd dose based on the schedule mention below.

covid vaccinatioon in Bhubaneswar

You might also like
State

Odisha reports first Delta Plus Variant case: Union Govt

State

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 declared; Check Class 10 Board Exam Result Details Here

State

BOB Recruitment 2021: Online application for several vacant posts begins, check…

State

510 gms of brown sugar seized in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.