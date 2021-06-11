Book new slots for Covid 19 Vaccination in Bhubaneswar: Details

Bhubaneswar: The new slots, for COVID-19 vaccination in Bhubaneswar are available for booking. The booking started at 8 pm today. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) intimated about it.
New Slots will open for Vaccination in Bhubaneswar for 18-44 (1st Dose)
Booking will start today at 8.00 pm
Link for booking https://t.co/Y6Ip8MVYeH pic.twitter.com/z2PvmWSShG
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021
New Slots will also open for Vaccination in Bhubaneswar for 45+(1st or 2nd Dose)
Booking will start today at 8.00 pm
Link for booking https://t.co/Y6Ip8MVYeH pic.twitter.com/IeEjuzmqis
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021
New Slots will also open for all the 10 Drive-In Vaccination Centres in Bhubaneswar for 18-44 (1st Dose) &
45 (1st or 2nd Dose).
Booking will start today at 8.00 pm
Link for booking https://t.co/Y6Ip8MVYeH pic.twitter.com/6AAssjRnxo
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021
Walk-In Facilities for the 2nd Dose of COVID Vaccination for 18-44 age group will also continue from 14th-19th June.
Citizens who have taken their 1st Dose between 15th May-22nd May will get their vaccination as per the schedule mentioned below. #BMCCares #VaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/RggRSIZkK8
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021