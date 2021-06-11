Book new slots for Covid 19 Vaccination in Bhubaneswar: Details

Bhubaneswar: The new slots, for COVID-19 vaccination in Bhubaneswar are available for booking. The booking started at 8 pm today. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) intimated about it.

New Slots will open for Vaccination in Bhubaneswar for 18-44 (1st Dose) Booking will start today at 8.00 pm

Link for booking https://t.co/Y6Ip8MVYeH pic.twitter.com/z2PvmWSShG — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021

New Slots will also open for Vaccination in Bhubaneswar for 45+(1st or 2nd Dose) Booking will start today at 8.00 pm

Link for booking https://t.co/Y6Ip8MVYeH pic.twitter.com/IeEjuzmqis — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021

New Slots will also open for all the 10 Drive-In Vaccination Centres in Bhubaneswar for 18-44 (1st Dose) &

45 (1st or 2nd Dose). Booking will start today at 8.00 pm

Link for booking https://t.co/Y6Ip8MVYeH pic.twitter.com/6AAssjRnxo — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2021