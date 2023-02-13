Bombs recovered from ganja-laden vehicle in Odisha

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, the police has recovered bombs from a ganja-laden vehicle in Sambalpur – Jharsuguda road on Monday.

The police acted on a tip-off received from a reliable source and intercepted a vehicle on Sambalpur – Jharsuguda road to check if it was carrying ganja.

The incident has been reported from Thelkoloi Police Station limits in the border area of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

The driver of the vehicle has managed to escape the spot after spotting that the police checking in underway.

Reports say that, police have recovered bombs from ganja-laden car. The bomb squad have been alerted and have reached the spot.

Further details awaited in this matter.