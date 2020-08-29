Bombs Hurled In Odisha’s Puri, Two Injured

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Two youths were injured after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at them at Katakapada village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district last night at 10 pm .

The injured victims have been indentified as Niranjan Sethi and Nanda Kishore Behera.

According to sources, the duo parked their car near a pond, had gone to attend nature’s call, when two bike-borne miscreants approached them and pelted three bombs on them.

After hearing the explosion, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the injured victims. Then they admitted them to Rebana Nuagaon Community Health Centre for treatment.

On being informed, Brahmagiri police reached the spot and started investigating into the matter.

