Bombs hurled in Baramunda new bus stand, Three injured

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were injured after bombs were hurled following quarrel over meal payment in Baramunda new bus stand area of capital city Bhubaneswar at late Sunday night.

According to reports, an argument over meal payment erupted between the accused and hotel employees. After leaving from the spot, the accused allegedly returned with bombs and hurled them at the employees.

Three hotel employees has been injured in his incident and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The Khandagiri police has detained one person involved in this case and is questioning him.