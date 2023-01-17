Bombs hurled at house of former sarpanch in Odisha

Bombs hurled at the house of former sarpanch of Kuspangi panchayat under Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda
Representative Image (File Photo)

Banki: Bombs have been hurled at the house of former sarpanch of Kuspangi panchayat under Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha on Tuesday.

It has been revealed from the CCTV footage that two miscreants hurled a bomb at the Bolero vehicle standing in front of the house of former Sarpanch identified as Pushpalta Parida

The miscreants fled when they spotted smoke billowing out of the vehicle.

On being informed, the Banki police reached the spot and started investigation. The reason of the bombing is said to be past enmity, however the exact reason will be known after the investigation.

It is worth mentioning that,  the bomb blast caused  no damage. Banki police station IIC received a complaint and has started investigating into the matter.

Further details awaited.

