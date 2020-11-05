Phulbani: Four bike-borne miscreants hurled bombs at a house at Bandha Sahi near Kali Mandir under Phulbani Police limits last night.

However, no casualty or injury was reported in the mishap.

Sources said, four miscreants came on bike and hurled three bombs at the house of one Titan Behera at Bandha Sahi near Kali Mandir at around 2.45 AM. His house was damaged in the bombing.

Ganja Mafia Rajkumar had asked Titan to work with him in his group. Titan had refused to work with him.

Later, the family members of Titan had lodged a complaint against Rajkumar.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and have started investigation into the matter.