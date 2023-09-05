Paradip: A bomb threat in IOCL Paradip of Odisha found to be hoax. A suspected attaché near IOCL gate was found. It was suspected that there is a bomb in the attaché.

A suspicious attaché (suitcase) was spotted lying near the main gate of IOCL early this morning and the locals informed the IOCL authorities.

After the authorities in turn informed the Abhaychandpur police station officials following which security arrangements were tightened. And both the gates of IOCL were closed. As a result, there was an atmosphere of fear.

However, the fire department of IOCL reached the spot and opened up the suitcase and sprayed it. However, a dog squad including CISF Jawan arrived at the spot to find out what was in the attaché.

Security was tightened in the surrounding area, including the main gate. However, according to details, a young man came to the spot and claimed that the attaché was his. However, he left the attaché yesterday and the young man said that there were some important documents with some instruments of JJ Enterprises in the attaché.

However, Abhaychandpur police have seized the attaché from the spot and are interrogating more about the youth.