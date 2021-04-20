Bomb hurled in Bramhagiri of Odisha, 2 critical

Bramhagiri: The members of two opponent groups resorted to fight when bombs were hurled in Bramhagiri area of Puri district in Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bada Kandhkera village under Bramhagiri Police Station in the district.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between some kids. Soon the youths of two opponent groups got involved in it. The verbal spat escalated and turned into physical fight during which bombs were hurled.

The reason behind the fight is said to be past enmity.

As per reports, about five to six numbers of bombs were hurled in this incident. One Manoj Pani has lost one of his hands due to the bomb attack. He was sent to Puri Head Quarter Hospital in a critical condition in an ambulance. Another critical patient named Bhagirathi Parida has been admitted to Rebana Nuagan CHC.

