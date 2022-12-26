Bomb hurled at shoe showroom in Bhubaneswar, Investigation underway

Bhubaneswar: Five bike-born miscreants hurled bombs at a shoe showroom in the capital city of Bhubaneswar around 9:30 pm on Sunday. The miscreants bombed a shoe showroom in Shahid Nagar.

As per reports, five miscreants came on two bikes and threw a bomb at the showroom around 9:30 pm and verbally abused its staff. They also allegedly threatened to kill them. Many things in the showroom have been damaged due to the bombing. A complaint has been registered in the Shahid Nagar police station regarding this incident.

During the incident, the staff hid inside the showroom in terror for 15 minutes. The incident took place while the owner of the showroom had gone to Sikkim.

The people around the showroom fled from the spot after hearing the sound of the bombing. A team of police from Shahid Nagar came to investigate the spot and seized the pieces of the explosives.

A few days ago, there was a dispute between the son of the showroom owner and some uncultured youth because they were harassing the customers in front of the shop. It is suspected that thsee youths were involved in the bombing case.