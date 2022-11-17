Bomb hurled at petrol pump in Odisha’s Nayagarh, Three injured

Nayagarh: Bike-born miscreants hurled bombs at a petrol pump and have looted 1 Lakh and 50 thousand rupees in Rajakiari area of Nayagarh district of Odisha. The three employees got injured in this incident.

According to reports, the miscreants came on the pretext of filling fuel on their vehicle from the petrol pump. However, instead of filling petrol, they attacked the three employees of the petrol pump who were working at that time and looted Rs 1.5 lakh from them. The miscreants have also broke the CCTV camera of the petrol pump.

Further reports awaited.