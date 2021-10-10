Bomb hurled at Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi’s car in Odisha

Keonjhar: BJP MLA Mohan Majhi had a narrow escape as two bike borne miscreants hurled crude bomb at his car near Mandua under Keonjhar Town police limits on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, Keonjhar MLA was returning from a labour union meeting, when two bike-borne miscreants came and hurled bombs at his vehicle. His front part of the vehicle was partially damaged in the bomb attack. Majhi escaped unhurt in the incident.

Later, a complaint in connection has been lodged at Keonjhar Town Police station. Soon after, two police teams rushed to the spot and have started an investigation.

I was returning after attending a meeting when two miscreants overtook my car and hurled two bombs on the vehicle. I have come to register an FIR and necessary action will be taken ,” said Majhi.

Also Read: Bomb hurled at former MLA Nabin Nanda’s car in Dhenkanal