Bomb hurled at former BJD leaders car in Dhenkanal, Investigation underway

Kamakhyanagar: Two miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at former District vice-president of BJD, Kanhucharan Sahu’s car outside his house in Madhi Sahi late last night yesterday here in Dhenkanal District. However, the reason behind the bombing is still unclear.

According to reports, two bike-borne miscreants hurled three bombs at the vehicle of the former BJD leader. However, two live bombs were found nearby. The entire visual of the incident has been captured on the CCTV camera.

After the bombing incident, the locals came out of their houses after hearing the loud sound. Even the police on night patrol came to Kanhucharan Sahu’s house. During the investigation, the BJD leader revealed that he has no political or business enemies. Kamakshanagar police is conducting further investigation on the matter.

Further reports awaited.