Bomb hurled at Bar in Bhubaneswar, locals panic-stricken

Bhubaneswar: With Durga Puja round the corner, illegal activities seem to have increased in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. A crude bomb was allegedly hurled at ‘Rain The Club’ bar situated in Cuttack Road area of Bhubaneswar.

The incident occurred late last night, said reports.

Sources said, three bike-borne miscreants reached near the ‘Rain The Club’ bar at around 11 pm and suddenly hurled the crude bombs before fleeing the spot.

The loud sound caused by the explosion of the bombs left the locals panic-stricken.

Following this, the owner of the bar lodged a complaint with the Laxmisagar police. On receiving the complaint, police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

It is noteworthy that, the bar owner had earlier been attacked over extortion. This bomb incident might be a result of earlier enmity, say sources.