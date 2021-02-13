Bhubaneswar: A bomb reportedly exploded in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday evening when it was being carried by a person. The incident took place on the road in between Kalpana square and Laxmi Sagar chowk on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road.

As per reports, a man was carrying a few bombs on a bike when two of the bombs dropped on the road. The bombs (Sutuli Bomb) were reportedly being taken to be burst in a marriage ceremony.

One of the bombs exploded on the spot while another bomb was lying un-exploded for which traffic halted for a few minutes.

After getting information Laxmi Sagar Police reached the spot and seized and destroyed the bomb. No injury or casualty has been reported in this connection and further investigation of the matter is going on.