Bomb blast in Berhampur of Odisha, 1 injured

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, there has been a bomb blast in Berhampur of Ganjam in Odisha on late hours of Thursday said reliable reports in this regard.

Reports say that the bomb blast took place in Jagannath Vihar area near Sriram nagar under Bada Bazar police station limits. Reports further say that one person has been injured in the incident.

The Bada Bazar police has started a probe into the matter. The reason behind the bomb blast in Berhampur is said to be past enmity.

Some unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at the car of former Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Mayor Siva Shankar Dash back in September, 2023. The incident took place at Bada Sahi of Gosani Nuagaon in Berhampur.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants came at late night and threw bombs at the former mayor’s car and fled from the spot. The front glass of his car is completely damaged and no one is injured in the attack. The reason of the bomb attack has not yet been ascertained.

On being informed about the incident, Town police SDPO Rajeeb Lochan Panda, Gosaninuagaon police-in charge Smruti Prava Pradhan and town police-in-charge Suresh Tripathi reached the site and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Past rivalry is suspected to be the cause of the incident. In 2016, the first mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) was arrested by Berhampur police in New Delhi. He was wanted in several criminal cases.

Yet another such incident bomb was hurled at Police men in Srikhetra Vihar area in Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha in March, 2023. Fortunately, no police men were injured in the incident. Bada Bazar Police have detained 3 persons in this connection and probing the case.

As per reports, miscreants had hurled bombs at a house in the Laxmi Nrusingha sahi under Bada Bazar Police limits in Berhampur in late night yesterday. After getting information about this, Police personnel from Bada Bazar Police Station had gone to investigate the case today afternoon to Shreekhetra Vihar area when the miscreants hurled bombs at Police from inside a house.

Reportedly, as the cops knocked the door of the house in which the accused persons were hiding, they hurled bomb on them. Fortunately, no Police men were hurt in this bomb attack.