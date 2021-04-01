Bomb Attack Leaves Two Injured In Bhubaneswar, Six Detained

Bhubaneswar: Air Field Police in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday detained as many as six persons for their involvement in a bomb hurling case that left two injured in Azad Nagar area of Sunderpada on Thursday.

According to reports, a group of miscreants reportedly hurled bomb at two youths. Besides, they attacked the youths with sharp weapons which left both of them critically injured. They have been admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Though police are yet to identify the exact reason behind the incident, it is suspected that the miscreants attacked the youths due to past enmity.

The Air Field police launched an investigation into the matter based on the complaint filed by the injured youths.

Meanwhile, six people have been detained by the cops for interrogation over the issue, said sources adding that further investigation is underway.