Bollywood star Akshay Kumar thanks this Odia for his help; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar thanked Ganjam Coordinator of ‘Odisha Mo Parivar,’ a social service initiative launched by the BJD, Subash Chandra Moharana for helping the wife of the actor’s house help.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey my sincerest appreciation for the massive help that you extended towards my house help during these difficult times,” said Akshay Kumar in a letter to Moharana.

One Tutu Bhuyan of Ganjam district is working as Akshay’s house help. His wife Sangeeta Bhuyan was admitted to the Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital for an operation.

However, Tutu could not get any information about Sangeeta’s health condition after a considerable time, following which he drew the attention of Akshay Kumar.

Soon, Akshay Kumar contacted some senior officials of Odisha. But as he did not get any adequate response, the actor called up ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Convener Arup Patnaik on May 6 and informed him bout Tutu’s wife and sought his support.

Patnaik spoke to the Ganjan District Jeevan Bindu Coordinator Subash Chandra Moharana who visited the hospital and made all kinds of arrangements for Sangeeta’s successful treatment.

The State ruling party had launched the ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ initiative in October, 2019.