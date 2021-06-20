Bollywood star Akshay Kumar thanks this Odia for his help; Watch

By WCE 3
akshay kumar rs 500 crore defamation case
Image Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar thanked Ganjam Coordinator of ‘Odisha Mo Parivar,’ a social service initiative launched by the BJD, Subash Chandra Moharana for helping the wife of the actor’s house help.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey my sincerest appreciation for the massive help that you extended towards my house help during these difficult times,” said Akshay Kumar in a letter to Moharana.

One Tutu Bhuyan of Ganjam district is working as Akshay’s house help. His wife Sangeeta Bhuyan was admitted to the Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital for an operation.

However, Tutu could not get any information about Sangeeta’s health condition after a considerable time, following which he drew the attention of Akshay Kumar.

Related News

Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a match, this is how…

Odisha Farmers to hold rallies across state from April 2;…

Soon, Akshay Kumar contacted some senior officials of Odisha. But as he did not get any adequate response, the actor called up ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Convener Arup Patnaik on May 6 and informed him bout Tutu’s wife and sought his support.

Patnaik spoke to the Ganjan District Jeevan Bindu Coordinator Subash Chandra Moharana who visited the hospital and made all kinds of arrangements for Sangeeta’s successful treatment.

The State ruling party had launched the ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ initiative in October, 2019.

 

You might also like
State

Watch viral video of cop demanding liquor from youth in Odisha

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes parents the most beautiful moments with ‘lil naughty…

State

Odisha: CRPF Constable loots money from Senior Officer’s ATM, arrested

State

Another 5082 patients recover from Covid-19 in Odisha in 24 hours, tally stands at…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.