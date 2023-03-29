Bollywood actress Jaya Prada visits Goddess Chandi temple in Cuttack

Cuttack: Jaya Prada visits Goddess Chandi temple in Cuttack. Bollywood actress of the yester years, Jaya Prada visited the famous Goddess Chandi temple in Cuttack of Odisha today and paid her obeisance to the Goddess. She had reportedly visited the temple on the occasion of Navratri.

As per reports, Jayaprada visited the Chandi temple and got darshan of the Goddess. And the devotees who were at that time around the temple did not miss a chance to interact with the famous Bollywood actress.

The actress wished everyone for Navratri and said that she is feeling very good as she has come Odisha after a long time. She also said that she keeps fasting during Navratri and she has come along with her son to get a glimpse of the Goddess. I am feeling extremely happy for having darshan of Maa Cuttack Chandi, she said.

Former Member of Parliament Jayaprada has many hit films to her credit including Sargam, Lok Parlok, Haisiyat, Sanjog etc.