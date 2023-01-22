Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visits Jagannath Temple in Puri, gets emotional

Puri: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Sunday and sought the blessing of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

During his maiden visit to the 12th-century shrine, the actor got emotional after learning about the Jagannath cult and rituals. “I got to learn a lot about the temple and the rituals from the servitors. It impressed me a lot so much that I have decided to visit all the pilgrim sites of the country and seek god’s blessing for everyone. I have visited different temples but the feeling I got here today is something very unique. I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to visit the temple here,” he said while speaking to the media persons after coming out of the temple.

“I pray for the well-being of every Indian. The arrangements done here are so impressive that the hands automatically get raised and you start saying Jay Jagannath,” he added.

Anupam Kher also met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and held discussions over different issues. V.K Pandian, the 5T secretary was present during the meeting.

During their meeting, Kher appreciated the State government’s developmental works and efforts for the promotion of sports, while the CM handed him over the Indian hockey team’s jersey.

