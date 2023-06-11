Bolangir, Bargarh record highest day temperature in Odisha today with 44.5 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar recorded highest day temperature at 42.6 degree Celsius

State
By Himanshu 0
Bolangir Bargarh record highest day temperature

Bhubaneswar: Almost all locations in Odisha is boiling under the scorching sunlight these days. As many as 30 locations in the State are sizzling above 40 Degree Celsius.

Today Bolangir and Bargarh recorded the highest day temperature in the State with 44.5 degree Celsius. When it comes to the capital city, Bhubaneswar recorded highest day temperature at 42.6 degree Celsius. The above information is according to the Bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bolangir and Bargarh recorded the maximum day temperature in the State on Sunday with 44.5°C.

Besides, Jharsuguda recorded 44.4°C and Sonepur boiled at 44.3°C. That apart, the capital city recorded 42.6 degree Celsius maximum day temperature.

Must Read

Odisha train tragedy: CBI takes 5 persons into custody…

Maa Tarini temple at Ghatgaon in Keonjhar dist to be…

Here is the list of the maximum temperature recorded at different locations of Odisha as of today, 11th June 2023.

Also read: Drone Usage Restricted During Rath Yatra, Puri Police Issues Advisory: Check Details

 

You might also like
Sports

PRHS Indoor stadium inaugurated in Balangir of Odisha, watch

State

Drone usage restricted during Rath Yatra, Puri Police issues advisory: Check details

State

Fire breaks out at shop in Bomikhal of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, watch

State

Ganjam’s Digapahandi Block Chairman Sunita Sethy passes away at 27

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans