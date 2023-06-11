Bolangir, Bargarh record highest day temperature in Odisha today with 44.5 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Almost all locations in Odisha is boiling under the scorching sunlight these days. As many as 30 locations in the State are sizzling above 40 Degree Celsius.

Today Bolangir and Bargarh recorded the highest day temperature in the State with 44.5 degree Celsius. When it comes to the capital city, Bhubaneswar recorded highest day temperature at 42.6 degree Celsius. The above information is according to the Bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bolangir and Bargarh recorded the maximum day temperature in the State on Sunday with 44.5°C.

Besides, Jharsuguda recorded 44.4°C and Sonepur boiled at 44.3°C. That apart, the capital city recorded 42.6 degree Celsius maximum day temperature.

Here is the list of the maximum temperature recorded at different locations of Odisha as of today, 11th June 2023.