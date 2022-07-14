Bol Bom Yatra 2022: Devotees to follow Covid protocols In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising Covid cases in Odisha, strict protocols have been imposed as a precautionary measure for the ‘Bol Bom’ devotees.

Reportedly, the preparations have already begun by the Lingaraj Temple administration in Bhubaneswar.

Barricades will be installed, the devotees will have to maintain social distancing, and wear masks at all times. The barricades will be installed on both sides of the road from the Singhadwara of the temple.

The devotees will visit the temple following all the Covid guidelines issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the rules of holy Shravan month, the temple will open at 3 am in the morning following which ‘Mangal Alati’ will take place at 3.30 am and ‘Abakasa Niti’ at 4 am.

Notably, during the Bol Bam Yatra, the Kanwariyas carry a small bamboo pole on which two earthen pots are hung on either end for carrying the Gangajal on both their shoulders. The Kanwariyas get the earthen pots filled with holy water for pouring on Lord Shiva’s temple by balancing them on their shoulders.

This Yatra goes on for a month in which the devotees wear saffron clothes and walk barefoot and collect the holy water from pilgrim destinations.

The Kanwariyas then return to their towns and do the ‘abhishekam’ of the Shiva lingam at the local Shiva temple, as an act of thanks for all the blessings in their life.

The only thing they have to make sure of is that the earthen pots do not touch the ground at any point. There are multiple makeshift stands, which are constructed across the journey, which the devotees use to take some rest.

They usually travel in groups, and while most of them travel on foot, some even use other modes of transport like bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, motorcycles, cars, jeeps or even mini trucks for the journey. They chant ‘Bol Bam’ and sing religious bhajans for Lord Shiva throughout the journey.