BOI Officer Recruitment 2020: Check details about 214 Vacancies

There is a great opportunity for the candidates who are seeking jobs at the banking sector. The Bank of India (BOI) has released a short notification for recruitment of 214 vacant posts.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Officers in various Scales up to Scale-IV through the online mode @bankofindia.co.in.

Job details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of submission of online application: September 16, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: September 30, 2020

Name and number of posts: Officer (214 Posts)

Eligibility Criteria:

The interested and eligible candidates can check Advertisement for educational qualification & age limit for details.

Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances at test/interview.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 September 2020 to 30 September 2020 at bankofindia.co.in. They are advised to check the BOI Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF before applying to the post.

Candidates can go through the short notice of BOI Officer Recruitment 2020:

Candidates can click here go through the official website.