Body Recovered From River In Puri District Of Odisha, Probe Underway

Puri: The police has recovered a dead body on Tuesday from the Kushabhadra river near Gop block of Puri district in Odisha.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Kanu Charan Bhoi of Banipur village and he was missing for the last three days.

It is being suspected that Kanu might have likely committed suicide over family dispute.

The locals spotted the body of Kanu floating in the river and informed the police.

On being informed the police recovered the body from the river and sent it for postmortem. A investigation has started regarding the case.