Body of youth recovered in Jankia of Khordha in Odisha, murder suspected

Khordha: In a tragic incident, the dead body of a youth was recovered in Jankia area under Khordha district in Odisha on Friday. As per preliminary investigation, he had been attacked with a sharp weapon from the backside. One person has been detained in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Soumyaranjan Samantray of Bherupada village.

As per reports, Soumya was working in a garage owned by one Rajesh Pandi. Like everyday yesterday also he went to work but did not return home. However, later his body was recovered from a playground in Jankia area.

Reportedly, Rajesh had informed that Soumya was killed due to an accident. He reportedly said so while sitting near the body of the deceased which raised suspicion.

After getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police have detained Rajesh in this connection.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased have claimed it to be a murder and sought justice by punishing the culprit.

Also read: Journalist Arindam Das’ sister requests to stop spreading rumours about family