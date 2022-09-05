Body Of Youth Recovered From Railway Tracks In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth has been recovered from the railway track in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from the railway tracks near Kaljhari station in Nanadankanan area late last night.

The youth is said to be around 25 years of age. It is allegedly a suicide say sources.

The commuters spotted the dead body and immediately informed the Nanadankanan police.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained. The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

The family members have however alleged murder.

Further details awaited.