Body of youth recovered from pond in Aigania of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was found in a pond in Aiginia area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Pradhan from Kunjar village under Gobindpur panchayat in Pipili Block of Puri district.

As per reports, Santosh had lost his parents from childhood. After some years, a man brought him to his house in Aigania area of Bhubaneswar and kept him in the house. The man brought up him. A few years ago, he passed away. After his death Santosh was living in the family while other family members were taking care of him.

Today morning the body of Santosh was found in an abandoned pond in Rajib Nagar area of Aigania. After getting information about it, Bharatpur Police reached the spot and seized the body and sent for autopsy. His body was sent to Capital hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered in this matter and further investigation of the case is underway.