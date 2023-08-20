Body of youth recovered from locked room in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Das, a resident of Rajkanika town in Kendrapada district of Odisha.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
bhubaneswar youth suicide
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, the hanging body of a youth was recovered by the Mancheswar Police from a locked room. The incident was reported to be from Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

Must Read

Body spotted floating in river in Odisha’s Keonjhar…

Seven month old girl dies due to snake bite in Jajpur…

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Das. He was a resident of Rajkanika town in Kendrapada. He was working in the Finance Department of SBI and lived at a rented house in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, Deepak’s roommate informed the police after the former did not open his room for a long period of time. The exact reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans