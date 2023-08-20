Body of youth recovered from locked room in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, the hanging body of a youth was recovered by the Mancheswar Police from a locked room. The incident was reported to be from Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Das. He was a resident of Rajkanika town in Kendrapada. He was working in the Finance Department of SBI and lived at a rented house in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, Deepak’s roommate informed the police after the former did not open his room for a long period of time. The exact reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.