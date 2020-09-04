Bhubaneswar: The body of one youth , who went missing after he had jumped into the Daya river near Dhauli in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar yesterday, was recovered on Friday.

The body of Madhusudan Khuntia, a resident of Kapilprasad of Old Town area in the State Capital, was recovered from the river by fire personnel this morning.

According to reports, Khuntia was associated with the service of the deity at Basudev temple in the city.

An eyewitness said, Khuntia came in a bike and stopped near Dhauli and suddenly jumped into the river yesterday.

On being informed, the fire fighters had immediately reached the spot and started rescue operation.