Body of youth found under 42 Mouza Police limits in Cuttack dist of Odisha, Murder suspected

Cuttack: Body of youth found in Cuttack. In a tragic incident the body of a youth has been found on the canal road in Baulakuda area in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday. After getting information 42 Mouza Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

While complete identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained he is said to be a youth from Jagatpur area of Cuttack. Age of the deceased is said to be under 30 years.

As per reports, Police reached the canal road after getting information about the body lying on the road. Police personnel from the 42 Mouza Police Station rushed to the spot and seized the body. From the circumstantial evidences it has been suspected that it is a case of murder. It has further been suspected that the youth was engaged in a fight before his death.

Further investigation of the case is underway. When this report was being written, Police were arranging to send the body for post-mortem. It has also been learnt that the scientific team will visit the spot for investigation and collection of evidences.