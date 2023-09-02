Body of youth found on road in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: In a tragic incident the body of a youth was found on the road in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday. The body was found lying near the RMC ground of Kulia on the Cuttack Chandbali road.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the locals found the body of the youth lying on the road near the RMC ground in Kulia area on the Salipur-Cuttack and Chandbali road. They immediately informed about it to the Police.

After being alerted, Salipur Police rushed to the spot and initiated action. Police have seized the body and sent for autopsy while further investigation of the case is underway.