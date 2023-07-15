Body of youth found lying on road in Bargarh

Bargarh: The dead body of a young man was discovered in front of the Gandhi Chowk Electrical Office in the Bargarh district of Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Das, a 20-year-old resident of Mangala Jhupudi.

The circumstances surrounding Suraj’s demise remain unclear, as authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of his death. The sight of the lifeless body lying on Bargarh Road drew a crowd of curious onlookers, with hundreds gathering at the scene.

On being informed, Bargarh police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.