Body of youth found in canal at Cuttack of Odisha

By WCE 7
body found from canal in cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a youth was found floating in a canal near Jagatpur in Cuttack of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bhoi. He was working as a day labourer.

Reportedly, Ramesh went near the canal on Tuesday night but did not return to his home. Later on Wednesday morning, his body was found in the canal, and bloodstains were also spotted on the bridge.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that Ramesh might have been murdered.

The locals spotted the body floating in the canal today morning and immediately informed the local police.

On getting the information, the Jagatpur police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

You might also like
Nation

Gold becomes expensive in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

State

Odisha reports highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day at 59

State

Odisha denies approval to AP for notification on Vansadhara water dispute

State

[Watch] Bhubaneswar Bhimatangi woman murder: Special team to probe in Jajpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.