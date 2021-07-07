Body of youth found in canal at Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: The body of a youth was found floating in a canal near Jagatpur in Cuttack of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bhoi. He was working as a day labourer.

Reportedly, Ramesh went near the canal on Tuesday night but did not return to his home. Later on Wednesday morning, his body was found in the canal, and bloodstains were also spotted on the bridge.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that Ramesh might have been murdered.

The locals spotted the body floating in the canal today morning and immediately informed the local police.

On getting the information, the Jagatpur police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.