Body of youth found hanging from tree in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, the body of a youth was found hanging from a tree near the Tankapani bridge in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Saturday morning. Police have swung into action in this case.

Identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the locals on Saturday morning found the body of a youth hanging from the branch of a tree near the Tankapani bridge in the capital city of Odisha. Soon, they informed about it to the Police.

After getting information, Saheed Nagar Police rushed to the spot and started investigation of the case.

While the reason behind death of the youth is yet to be ascertained further investigation of the case is underway.