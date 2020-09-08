Body of youth found hanging, family seeks action claiming it murder in Odisha’ Bhadrak

Chandbali: The family of a deceased youth from Chandbali area in Bhadrak district of Odisha has alleged that the youth was murdered, but it was posed as a case of suicide. The family members sought action in this regard in presser.

As per reports, the dead body of one Prafulla (23), also known as Kalia, of Chandbali area was found near a water supply project in Bania Sahi in last February.

The deceased is the only son of Narendra Mohanty of Mato Patna Sahi.

As claimed by the deceased’s family, Prafulla was in love with a girl. Mother of the deceased alleged that the family members of the girl (with whom Prafulla was in love) murdered him and hanged him in a tree.

It has also been said that a number of footmarks were found in the spot from where the dead body was found. The family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint in this matter in Chandbali Police Station.

However, although about 7 months have passed, Police did not take any action in this regard, the family members alleged.

The deceased’s family members have demanded strong action against the wrongdoers in a press meet held on Tuesday. The deceased’s mother urged scribes present in the presser for justice.