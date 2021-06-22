Body of youth found from Mahanadi river in Cuttack

By WCE 7
body from mahanadi river
Representational Image

Cuttack: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose dead body was found from Mahanadi river near deer park under Bidanasi police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The incident came into light today afternoon after some locals spotted the body and informed the local police.

On getting the information, the cops arrived at the spot along with the local fire fighters who immediately rescued the body from river.

The cops have sent the body of deceased for an autopsy procedure and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

 

