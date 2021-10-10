Body of youth found floating in a pond in Capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The body of a man was found mysteriously floating in Namrakani pond at Patrapada in the Capital city of Odisha today afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Anurag, a resident of Bhubaneswar. He is the son of Journalist Navin Das.

Sources say, some passers-by noticed a body floating in the pond and informed the police.

Someone, had threatned Anurag last evening, reports added.

On being informed, the Tomando police team along with Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

More details awaited.

