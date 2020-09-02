Body Of Youth Recovered From Hotel Room In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A body of a jewellery shop owner was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a lodge at Dhakinakali road in Dhenkanal town today.

The deceased has been identified as Biju Maiti of Kolkata.

According to sources, the woman accompanied Biju & stayed with him last night at the lodge.

After getting information, the Dhenkanal Town police reached the spot and detained the woman who was there with Biju.

The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy. Police have started investigation and began questioning the woman.

Besides, the family members of the deceased have alleged that he has been murdered.