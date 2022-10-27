Balasore: Body of woman who was missing for 4 days found in pond

By Subadh Nayak 0

Balasore: Body of the woman who was missing for the last four days was found in the pond at Gabhar village under Khaira police station limits of Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Shantilata Gahan (47), wife of Padmanav Gahan.

Shantilata’s family members had filed a written complaint at the Khaira police station after she went missing four days ago.

Based on the complaint, cops also started a probe into the case but could not trace Shantilata. However, the family members found a dead body floating in an abandoned pond and informed the police.

Khaira police reached the spot and started an investigation and identified the body as that of Shantilata.

