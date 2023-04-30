Body of woman spotted hanging in Bolangir of Odisha

Advertisement

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, the hanging body of an unknown woman was recovered from Bolangir district of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident of a woman spotted hanging in Bolangir has been reported from Gangesagar police station in Patnagarh.

Reports further say that, a scooter was found at the scene. The scooter is suspected to belong to the deceased woman. From preliminary investigation is is suspected that the woman might have died by suicide.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that, the Patnagarh police is investigating further into the incident of woman spotted hanging in Bolangir. Detailed report awaited in this matter.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier this month in a shocking incident, a woman had allegedly hacked her husband over mobile phone demand in Bolangir.

According to reports, the man had been critically injured after allegedly being attacked by his wife over mobile phone demand.

The man had been identified as Ganeswar Suna the wife has been identified as Eshwari Kumari. He had been critically injured and admitted Bolangir District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The wife asked Ganeswar for a mobile phone to which he refused. She also alleged that he was having an affair.

In a fit of rage she took a country knife (paniki) and attacked her husband. The husband was then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Further details awaited in this case.

Also Read: IAS Officer Ranjan Das Appointed Chief Administrator Of SJTA In Puri